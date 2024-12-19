Megan Rapinoe Criticizes Conservatives With Word-Vomit Rant About Caitlin Clark's 'White Privilege' Claim

In an incredibly predictable fashion, Megan Rapinoe was a fan of Caitlin Clark's recent comments about how she has benefited from ‘white privilege’ throughout her life and basketball career. The former U.S. women's soccer standout didn't stop at simply applauding Clark's comment, however, Rapinoe also took a shot at conservatives in the process.

"I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege," was the quote from Clark that lit the Internet ablaze after she was named Time's Athlete of the Year.

Rapinoe co-hosts the ‘A Touch More’ podcast with her partner, WNBA legend Sue Bird. The two discuss noteworthy topics in the sports world and offer the exact same opinion. Typically, that opinion involves tongue-in-cheek remarks insinuating how awful, racist and misogynistic the United States is as a country.

Clark, arguably the most popular female athlete in the world, talking about her white privilege was music to Bird and Rapinoe's ears. When race and sport intertwine, Rapinoe is like a kid in a candy store, and this instance was no different.

What also wasn't different was Rapinoe singling out conservatives in her response and then trying to articulate some sort of original thought, but instead suffering from a case of word vomit.

"I think what Caitlin did in her quotes, or in the article, was speak explicitly about her white privilege, like and that is what is receiving so much criticism or backlash, and like that is the lesson," the former NWSL star said. "So, you know, for conservative media coming at her now that obviously they’re just showing their whole ass," Rapinoe said.

"If fans are upset about her saying that and just acknowledging what is true, I think that says a lot. But I think the more that you speak directly to it the clearer it becomes what your stance is, and then you can’t be used in that way. It doesn’t really leave your beliefs or your stance as a white player to any sort of interpretation."

So, what I think, Rapinoe is trying to say here is that she's happy Clark spoke about her white privilege and didn't leave her beliefs up for interpretation. In other words, Rapinoe is pleased that Clark showed a little shame for being born white because all white people benefit from privilege.

Megan Rapinoe: A Generational Thinker

Things then went off the rails even more so.

"You’re taking the space and owning the narrative yourself. I think another thing that I’m constantly trying to think of and be aware of, and I want other people to be aware of also, anytime there is a positive story in women’s sports, the area, the sort of quote unquote area is immediately flooded with divisive narratives.

"But for all of us to just be aware of that, that anytime there’s anything positive or any honestly just any news at all in women’s sports, it’s just like immediately flooded with insanity and really divisive narratives. And I think to that, like when we as athletes are being used, when is your narrative, when is your likes being used, when are the things that you’re saying being used.

"You know the sort of like ecosystem of people in women’s sports that really do care about whether it’s you know athletes, fans, owners, people that work with teams, whatever. Like when are you being used by this like, sort of meta narrative or these like divisive narratives and to be really smart about that."

Has Megan Rapinoe been ghostwriting Kamala Harris' speeches?

These are all-timers: "And I think to that, like when we as athletes are being used, when is your narrative, when is your likes being used, when are the things that you’re saying being used.

"Like when are you being used by this like, sort of meta narrative or these like divisive narratives and to be really smart about that."

Meta narrative? What on Earth are we doing here?

There are thousands of examples out there showing that not everyone needs a podcast, but this wordsmith'ing from Rapinoe may be the primo example of that in 2024.