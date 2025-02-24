Meet Archange Railey-Lemovou, The 6’5 11-Year-Old Phenom Who Is A TANK At Basketball

Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to introduce you to Archange Railey-Lemovou, a 11-year-old phenom who is 6’5".

This kid is from Kansas, and I feel bad for the kids he plays against in his AAU circuit. I already mentioned he’s 6’5" (what did they feed him in childhood?), but he’s not just tall. This dude dribble-drives, rebounds like a machine (which is easy when you’re 2 feet taller than everyone), shoots the three, and of course, dunks.

He wears number 538 because that’s probably how many points per game he scores. According to his Prephoops profile , Railey-Lemovou said he plays a "physical and powerful," which is a gross understatement.

Not only is this kid an All-Star on the court, he’s also a high-caliber dude in the classroom and community. He volunteers to help feed homeless people in his city when he’s not demoralizing normal-sized kids his age. He also describes himself as a "gentle giant off the basketball court" that "likes to draw, read and have fun."

I can’t get enough of this kid. He’s a winner and seems like he’s going to dominate wherever he goes. College coaches are going to be drooling on this kid, and he said that he’ll go wherever a team will help him with his playing style and get him to the next level.

I would bet there will be a lot of coaches who would be willing to do that.