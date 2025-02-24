Meet Archange Railey-Lemovou, The 6’5 11-Year-Old Phenom Who Is A TANK At Basketball
Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to introduce you to Archange Railey-Lemovou, a 11-year-old phenom who is 6’5".
This kid is from Kansas, and I feel bad for the kids he plays against in his AAU circuit. I already mentioned he’s 6’5" (what did they feed him in childhood?), but he’s not just tall. This dude dribble-drives, rebounds like a machine (which is easy when you’re 2 feet taller than everyone), shoots the three, and of course, dunks.
He wears number 538 because that’s probably how many points per game he scores. According to his Prephoops profile, Railey-Lemovou said he plays a "physical and powerful," which is a gross understatement.
Not only is this kid an All-Star on the court, he’s also a high-caliber dude in the classroom and community. He volunteers to help feed homeless people in his city when he’s not demoralizing normal-sized kids his age. He also describes himself as a "gentle giant off the basketball court" that "likes to draw, read and have fun."
I can’t get enough of this kid. He’s a winner and seems like he’s going to dominate wherever he goes. College coaches are going to be drooling on this kid, and he said that he’ll go wherever a team will help him with his playing style and get him to the next level.
I would bet there will be a lot of coaches who would be willing to do that.