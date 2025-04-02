Swinging Transfer Portal Door Has Meechie Johnson Jr. Returning To South Carolina For Second Time

It's certainly been a wild ride for Ohio State's Meechie Johnson Jr. and the transfer portal. At this point, whoever is handling the taxes for the college basketball player is hopefully being paid overtime while trying to figure out which state to file in.

After starting his college career at Ohio State, Meechie Johnson Jr. played five years of college basketball for both the Buckeyes and South Carolina.

He played the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons in Columbus, before transferring to South Carolina, where he played for the Gamecocks during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. But, that wasn’t the end of his time in the transfer portal. Following the 2023-2024 season, Meechie transferred back to Ohio State for this past season, only playing in ten games for the Buckeyes this year due to medial issues.

Now, hoping to get a sixth-year of eligibility, he is once again transferring back to South Carolina for his final season of college basketball.

Before you ask, yes, this is all legal according to NCAA rules. The 2023-2024 season was his best when it comes to on-court play, averaging 13 points and 4 rebounds during that season in Columbia. But, he decided to transfer back to Ohio State for what he thought would be his final season.

Due to his injury, he is hoping the NCAA will grant him a sixth-year, which he plans on using back at South Carolina. While this has certainly been one of the crazier stories when it comes to the transfer portal, Meechie Johnson Jr. isn’t running from the craziness of his collegiate career, taking to social media to thank God for the opportunity that has been presented.

Look, if the NCAA grants him a sixth-year to play, it's not the player's fault for allowing him to hold residence in both states over the past five years. This is what college athletics has turned into, and it's hard to blame the player for taking advantage of the rules.

Seeing that NIL and the portal have played such a major factor in how teams are constructed now, I don't imagine the coaches at South Carolina or Ohio State are going to complain.

But this is clearly another example of just how crazy college athletics has become over the past five years with unlimited transfers.