Tennis Star Daniil Medvedev Cramped So Badly He Asked A Ballgirl To Take Off His Shirt For Him

At some point in our lives, we all need a hand. For tennis star Daniil Medvedev, one of those times came at the Shanghai Masters.

What did he need? Just a ballgirl to take his shirt off for him.

Is that too much to ask?!

According to The Sun, the Russian former No. 1 player in the world was taking on Learner Tien when, during the changeover in the third, he needed some assistance.

The intense humidity was causing him to cramp up, and a physiotherapist started getting to work, rubbing his legs, trying to work them out.

But it wasn't just his legs cramping. Medvedev was battling cramps in his arms that were apparently so intense, he needed help taking off his nasty, sweaty shirt.

So, he did what anyone would do in that situation, and asked the umpire if he could get the nearby ball girl to give him a hand in whipping off his tarp.

Dude, if your arms hurt that badly, start pounding some bananas!

I can't blame the ballgirl for not wanting in on that. The title is "ballgirl." Not "Nasty Ass Sweaty Shirt Girl."

If it were, they'd probably have a hard time getting people to do it.

Of course, Medvedev got some flak for this online. I was curious why the dude going to town on his legs couldn't switch gears for a moment to help him whip off his shirt.

Instead, ATP supervisor Gerry Armstrong jumped into action and then promptly cleaned his hands off with a towel.

I bet he almost exhausted Shanghai's entire supply of Purell after that, too.

Luckily, bio-hazard shirt removal doesn't come up a lot at most tennis matches, but maybe from here on out, match personnel need to draw straws to see who has to handle shirt duties if it comes up.