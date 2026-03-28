Media Upset About Lack Of Female Representation On Fox's MLB Coverage

Professional sports, and its media coverage, should be about meritocracy.

Professional sports, and its media coverage, should be about meritocracy. Not diversity, equity and inclusion. The best people in whatever sport, and media outlet covering that sport, should get the job.

After FOX Sports: MLB posted the "2026 MLB on Fox Talent," many female sports media members were outraged that not a single woman is a part of Fox's MLB coverage this season.

Here's what some of them had to say:

Example #1: Amber Theoharis — Las Vegas Raiders

Example #2: Kayla Burton — NBC Sports Boston

Example #3: Iliana Limon Romero — LA Times Sports Editor

Example #4: Tristi Rodriguez — NBC Sports Bay Area

Some fans went as far as claiming Fox Sports is "sexist."

Honestly, the list goes on and on. Do yourself a favor after reading the rest of this article, pour yourself your favorite beverage and go through the quote tweets and replies. Best Saturday night you'll have in a long time.

Here's the deal: Men play baseball. I believe most fans want to hear from male broadcasters & male analysts who have MLB experience. Nine men in this talent group are MLB veterans, including David Ortiz, Derek Jeter, and Alex Rodriguez.

That, of course, does not mean that women haven't and don't continue to contribute to sports broadcasts in positive and unique ways. It just means that Fox found that these men were the best fit for the job this season.

It’s not a sports media outlet’s job to ensure there is female representation on its game broadcasts or that at least one woman is part of its talent pool each season. It's also not a slight at the hard-working, talented women in sports, in my opinion.

But during a time of DEI and leftist ideologies, such as intersectionality, telling everyone to see themselves as victims every chance they get, I can understand the public response. I can also understand why these female sports media professionals feel disrespected. It doesn't mean I agree with them, though.