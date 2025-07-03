McLaren Unveils Homage To Iconic Chrome Livery For British Grand Prix

While we're celebrating Independence Day here in the states this weekend, Formula 1 is over in England for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, and championship leaders McLaren have unveiled a special livery bringing back one of the key parts of some of their most iconic liveries from the last time the team was a perennial championship contender.

That's right, ladies and gentlemen, chrome is coming back… for one weekend.

Though a big part of the team's history, McLaren has been synonymous with its signature Papaya orange color. However, from the mid-aughts through the early 2010s — essentially their Lewis Hamilton era — McLaren was known for their eye-catching chrome liveries.

Well, while we're not seeing a carbon copy of those liveries, chrome is coming back this weekend, but it's not just a hat-tip to those legendary liveries, it's a smart tie-in with one of the team's big sponsors, Google Chrome.

That is a sharp-looking livery (and honestly, I wouldn't hate it if it showed up on a few more race weekends) and we should be getting a lot of it at the sharp end of the field, with both McLaren drivers, Lando Norris — in his home race — and current championship leader Oscar Piastri, are entering the weekends as favorites.

As good as McLaren has been, it would probably take an error of their own making to keep them off the top step of the podium, and that's not out of the question. The two drivers crashed, with Norris retiring from the race afterward in Canada, and CEO Zak Brown said going into this weekend that he expects something like that to happen again as his drivers battle for a Drivers' Championship.

Aside from the McLarens, look out for Ferrari, and especially Lewis Hamilton, who has a habit of really coming alive at Silverstone if he's given a car that's even moderately competitive.

I mean, part of the track is named after him, so…

Silverstone usually delivers the goods, and I don't think this race will be any different.