McD's After Dark: DC-Area McDonald's Dining Room Is Now 21+

We've seen a lot of fights, riff-raff, and nonsense in McDonald's dining rooms over the years, and one Golden Arches location near our nation's capital has had about enough of it and has decided to do something about it.

Want to have yourself a Big Mac and enjoy it in the dining room? Well, then you better be old enough to legally buy beer too, because the McD's in the Franconia area of Fairfax County, Virginia only lets those 21-and-up use the dining room.

It's not because Ronald tells off-color jokes or Grimace wanders around the place naked (come to think of it, he always does that), it's because that restaurant has noticed that the area's youths were the ones causing all of the problems in their dining room.

The restaurant is right down the street from a high school, and that has led to kids coming into the restaurant, then standing on tables and getting into fights.

According to Washington News4, there was a brawl in there just last week.

"These kids are off the chain. They have no respect, no discipline," said a customer named Stacey, who doesn't know that "off the chain" usually means cool or good. "And it seem like how they acting, their parents are allowing them to act."

Well. Now the problem has been solved because if you want to eat in, you'd better be prepared to show ID to prove that you're over 21.

There's now a sign on the door that reads "Due to repeated incidents of student violence, the location is temporarily closed for dine-in service to anyone under 21 years of age."

Not going to lie: I like this. Adults-only McDonald's. Maybe then I can use the playplace without getting sideways glances.

It improves the McD's dine-in experience, which is never that great.

Now and then, I think to myself, I want to sit in the dining room at a fast food joint because I feel like it will be this nostalgic experience, and then every time I do it, I think, "Welp, that was terrible."

So, maybe if I'm in Fairfax, Virginia — I don't know why that would be, but you never know — I'll stop in for a nice, quiet bite at the local McD's.