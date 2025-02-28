Army's Baseball Team Flew In Intimidating Style Ahead Of Air Force Game

Talk about a flex!

The Army baseball team arrived in Colorado Springs on Thursday ahead of their weekend series against Air Force in a massive military cargo plane.

"Traveled in style to Air Force today!" the official Army Baseball X account tweeted alongside two photos showing the team onboard the jet in truly badass fashion.

ARMY'S POST WAS AWESOME

Forget about sitting on a crammed bus - the Army would never. Commercial plane? Not when you have massive planes at your disposal - and to do so against the Air Force? I mean, I know we're all on the same side here but that doesn't mean one can't try to out-psyche their opponents ahead of their big game later Friday.

Today's game will be the first time the Army plays baseball at the Air Force Academy since 1993 and a quick glimpse across social media shows just how pumped people are.

Both military academies will face each other three times this weekend.

The pressure will be on for Army, who with a record of 1-5, will have to live up to their new-found social media buzz and support thanks to their new method of travel. Fortunately for them, Air Force isn't too much better - they are 2-6 so far this season.