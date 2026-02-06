Maxx Crosby Rips The Rumor Mill And The Time He 'Stormed' Out Of The Raiders Facility

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby hopped on Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich to talk about, among other things, the rumors that he wants out of Sin City.

Rumors of friction between Crosby and the organization have been flying around in recent months, and Dakich — who was in the Bay Area this week ahead of Super Bowl LX — asked the Raiders star about this.

"How does this happen?" Dakich asked. "How does a guy like Jay Glazer come out and say you're not playing with (Las Vegas) anymore? Where does this come from?"

"It's news to me," Crosby said. "In the past, I've talked about my situation, and you know, I want this coach and I want this, and I want these players to be with me. But I realized there's only so much that I can handle and take care of.

"And in my position, I'm trying to be the best in the world at what I do, and that's be the best leader, best defensive end in the National Football League."

Crosby said that he is focused on his rehab and is trying to lead the team by example.

Dakich asked about the reports that Crosby had been angry about the team's late-season decision to sideline him, which he said was true, but declined to get into specifics.

"I don't need to sit here and overexplain what happened because there's certain things that don't need to be talked about in public," he said, after saying that he was choosing peace over violence.

Crosby also talked about his highly-publicized departure from the team's practice facility, which he said was also not reported accurately.

"Obviously, when you leave the building, they try to make it seem like I stormed out," he said. "That wasn't the case at all."

Crosby explained that he had simply asked the team's general manager and various coaches if he could head home to not become a distraction.

However, when he got home, the reports of his departure were drastically different.

"By the time I got home, everyone's saying, ‘Oh my god, you cussed out this person. You were thrown out of the building,’" he said. "Literally, in 45 minutes, people already had the story. And that's not coming from me. That's coming from somebody, wherever that is, telling somebody else that, 'Oh, Max did this,' or whatever, and they weren't really there."