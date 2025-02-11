Max Verstappen Wants More Stability At Red Bull Ahead Of Push For Fifth Championship

The 2025 Formula 1 season is just over a month away and Red Bull's Max Verstappen is preparing to try and accomplish something that hasn't been done since the early 2000s: win a fifth-straight World Drivers' Championship.

The last to do that was Michael Schumacher who won five straight championships with Ferrari from 2000 to 2004, but this season, Verstappen will have his work cut out for him as other teams — namely McLaren and Ferrari — showed up at the track on most weekends with cars as competitive and often considerably more competitive than the Red Bull's.

So, the 4-time champ is asking for a bit more of something that was hard to come by for him and the rest of the team last season: stability.

"Last year has been challenging at times," Verstappen said, per ESPN. "Of course, we had a lot of good moments, of course, also some tough moments, and I hope that we can be, let's say, a little bit more stable and a little bit more all-round throughout the season."

Max isn't kidding. There was turmoil within the team from the moment testing started thanks to a scandal involving team boss Christian Horner. The team experienced some turnover, with the biggest departure being Adrian Newey — the most successful car designer in the sport's history — who is now at Aston Martin.

Then there was the car, the RB20, which was not anywhere near as dominant as its predecessor and downright struggled at times.

And if that wasn't enough, Verstappen was frequently the lone Red Bull toward the front of the field due to struggles that his ex-teammate Sergio Perez dealt with for most of the year.

That last one has been worked out with former VCARB driver Liam Lawson jumping up to the big team for this season, and Verstappen sounds eager about it.

"What I'm looking forward to the most is just to see how competitive we are. Of course, as you said, new teammate in Liam [Lawson]," Verstappen added. "I'm excited to be working with him as well, and I think the whole team is excited to, yeah, look ahead to this season."

We'll see if Red Bull can get off to a more stable start this season when F1 heads to Bahrain later this month for preseason testing.