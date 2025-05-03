Max Scherzer Plays Coin Flip Game In Dugout To Make Fun Of Umpire

Max Scherzer had some fun with questionable umpiring during Friday night's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Guardians.

The home plate umpire for the game was CB Bucknor, not exactly known for having the best and most consistent strike zone. Scherzer, hanging in the dugout, let Bucknor know that he had an opinion on how Bucknor was making his calls.

For several minutes, Scherzer brought out a coin and flipped it after pitch, implying that Bucknor was making calls using a similar strategy.

"I think we all know what Max Scherzer is doing here," the broadcast said. "The picture tells the story."

Max Scherzer Pokes Fun At CB Bucknor

Bucknor put up his typically underwhelming performance on Friday, with just 92% overall accuracy, per the Umpire Scorecard account on X. His relative accuracy was also below expected, and his consistency was just 89%, relative to the Major League average of 94%.

Pretty much exactly what Scherzer was implying: that Bucknor was flipping coins to determine balls and strikes. Honestly, it might be a more accurate way of calling pitches than what he actually does.