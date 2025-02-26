MLB Pitcher Max Scherzer Prefers Humans Over Robot Umps After Losing 2 Challenges In First Start

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer is not on board with the robot umps.

MLB is experimenting with an Automated Ball-Strike challenge system this spring training. And in his first appearance for the Toronto Blue Jays, Scherzer was unsuccessful in his two challenge attempts.

"I’m a little skeptical on this," the three-time Cy Young winner later told The Athletic. "I get what we’re trying to do here, but I think major league umpires are really good. They’re really good. So what are we actually changing here? We know there are going to be strikes that are changed to balls, and balls that are changed to strikes.

"So we’re going to basically be even. So are we actually going to improve the game? Are the umpires really that bad? I don’t think so."

Under the ABS system, the strike zone is individually tailored to each hitter. Each team gets two challenges per game, but they'll be awarded further challenges if they're successful in overturning calls. Unfortunately, Scherzer was not.

"Can we just play baseball?" Scherzer asked. "We’re humans. Can we just be judged by humans? Do we really need to disrupt the game? I think humans are defined by humans."

The ABS system is supposed to be a compromise between the all-human system the sport has used for more than a century and an all-robot system, which would remove the human element entirely. Baseball purists abhor the latter option.

Scherzer isn’t the only veteran pitcher who has taken issue with the robot umps. Five-time All-Star Yu Darvish of the San Diego Padres also expressed his distaste for the new system.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters after the owners' meetings that he would like to see the ABS system incorporated full-time in 2026, depending on how the testing goes.