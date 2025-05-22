How A Fan's Transfusion Drink Led To A Horrible Break For Max Homa

Max Homa is in the midst of a legitimate slump at the moment as he goes through equipment and swing changes, and to make matters worse, he suffered one of the most outrageously bad breaks imaginable during the final round of last week's PGA Championship.

Inconsistency has plagued the American's game in 2025, and that trend continued at Quail Hollow. Homa opened up the year's second major championship with a two-over 73 before putting together a mighty impressive round of seven-under the next day to comfortably make the cut.

The back-and-forth game continued on the weekend as he gave back up all the ground he had gained with a third-round 76, followed by a final round of 77 on Sunday to ultimately finish in a tie for 60th.

It was a weekend to forget for the six-time PGA Tour winner, but it did end in an incredibly unique fashion.

Homa pushed his tee shot to the right on the 18th hole on Sunday, and his golf ball ended up nestling into pine straw. Hitting a shot with a good lie out of the pine straw is difficult enough, but Homa's ball appeared to be somewhat buried in a hole.

Max Homa Gets Emotional Discussing His 'Toxic' Relationship With Golf As Serious Struggles Continue

Well, as it turns out, this wasn't some sort of hole created by wildlife, but a fan who had decided to make a makeshift cupholder for his transfusion.

"I was sitting by the 18th fairway at Quail. I had made a little nest out of the pine straw so my transfusion didn’t tip over on the slope," Reddit user Bravemanafish wrote. "Max Homa’s drive landed in my drink spot and he had a terrible lie for his second shot. The look on his face hurt my heart."

The fan was even able to snag a phot of Homa looking down at his nestled golf ball. He ended up carding a bogey on the hole.

Homa has had a tremendous attitude despite his struggles in 2025, and it's fair to say that if this fan's story makes its way to him, he'll just laugh at the situation.

The 34-year-old's lone Top 25 finish in 12 starts in 2025 came at the Masters in April, where he finished in a tie for 12th.