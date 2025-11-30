Max Brosmer’s Inexperience Led to a Devastating Pick-Six In NFL Debut

This will be a memory Brosmer will want to flush from his memory.

Being a backup quarterback in the NFL can be tough.

One week, you’re sitting in meeting rooms helping the starter prepare and watching him do his thing on Sundays. The next, you could be starting and looking to keep your team’s floundering playoff hopes alive.

Such is the case for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer. With J.J. McCarthy in concussion protocol, the undrafted rookie got the start against the elite Seattle Seahawks.

Yeesh. That’s a tough ask.

Late in the second quarter, Brosmer faced his first real situational test. With his team down 3-0 and looking to convert a 4th-and-1, the Vikings went for it.

Unfortunately, Seattle snuffed out the play and nearly sacked Brosmer. I say "nearly," because even though Brosmer was getting dragged down, he tried to keep the play alive and throw it to an open receiver.

Sadly, he threw it right to Ernest Jones who took it the other way for a pick-6.

You've got to respect Brosmer for trying to extend the play, but this is a classic example of a guy’s inexperience getting to him.

Even if he took the yards lost after the sack, the Seahawks — who had their own struggles on offense up to this point — would have to march a long way to get in scoring position. At worst, you’re down 3-0 if you don’t try to throw it away.

But Brosmer’s bravado got a little out of control, and it cost his team dearly.

Such is the life of a backup. You don’t have much experience, but you have to find ways to keep your teams in games.

This play wasn’t how you do that.