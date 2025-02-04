Mavericks Season Ticket Holders Are Receiving Huge Refunds After Luka Doncic Trade

Unhappy Mavericks season ticket holders in Dallas, and there's a ton of them, can now request refunds as the trade of Luka Doncic continues to shock the NBA.

This franchise has burned at the stake since Sunday's trade, which sent Doncic, the immensely talented, top-five talent, to the Lakers — making it the biggest wtf moment of the season and possibly the greatest trade blunder in the history of the NBA.

Season ticket holders grew furious over the news, and multiple reports have confirmed that fans are requesting refunds and receiving money after Luka's departure.

Reporter Abby Jones (via DLLS Sports) noted that season ticket holders have claimed up to $2,000 in refunded money.

The merciless blows keep raining down in Dallas.

Dallas has been under great scrutiny for trading Luka.

Fans are reacting with protests, pleading for the franchise to find new leadership or at least nix Nico Harrison, the Mavs GM responsible for the trade.

This Dallas regime has also been skewered for letting New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson walk — fumbling the Doncic and Brunson duo, which would stand as the best tandem in today's NBA.

Dallas' reported point of contention with Doncic was his conditioning, with details pouring out that Doncic was pushing 270 lbs, standing at roughly 6-foot-7.

Mavs-turned-Lakers teammate Markieff Morris spoke at the introductory press conference on Tuesday in El Segundo, Calif. and defended Doncic's commitment to staying game-ready.

"He’s one of the only guys that I know who will play through any injury if he can get on the court," Morris said. "If you can go in an NBA game and get 30/15/10 like it’s nothing I don’t know what shape is."

"Loyalty is a big word for me, I was trying to stay true to that," Luka Doncic said on Tuesday, commenting on Dallas' decision.

