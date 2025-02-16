Mavericks Assistant Coach Darrell Armstrong Arrested, Faces Aggravated Assault Charges

Darrell Armstrong, a 10-year Dallas Mavericks assistant coach, was arrested early Saturday morning after reportedly hitting and threatening a woman with a firearm during a dispute.

Darrell Armstrong, a 10-year Dallas Mavericks assistant coach, was arrested early Saturday morning after reportedly hitting and threatening a woman with a firearm during a dispute.

According to WFAA, Armstrong (a 14-year NBA vet) was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Since his arrest, Armstrong has been suspended by the Mavericks.

Details from the scene noted that Armstrong had been drinking and trying to force his way into the victim's apartment. Armstrong got on the phone and hit the woman in the face with his pistol.

"I'm going to shoot you," Armstrong reportedly said.

He was also accused of ‘multiple instances’ of physical abuse by the victim, who contacted the Dallas Police Department on Saturday at 3:45 am.

Armstrong was released after posting a $35,000 bond.

The Mavericks released a statement on the serious matter. The former player development coach has been placed on administrative leave after the team learned of Armstrong's arrest."

"The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident involving a member of our staff and are gathering all relevant information surrounding the incident. We take this matter seriously.

"The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings. This matter is currently under review by the appropriate legal authorities.

"Due to this fact, we will allow the legal process to run its course and we will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing."

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela