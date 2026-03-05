Matthew Tkachuk Continues To Prove Everyone Wrong For Hating Him

I'm sure Noa Gaudreau couldn't care less whether her "Uncle Chucky" visited the White House or not.

Some things are bigger than sports.

You've probably heard that adage a million times, but it's worth repeating after Wednesday night.

The Florida Panthers are in a fight for their playoff lives, and every single point from here until the end of the season counts.

With that in mind, the Cats take on the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday night in central Ohio, but star forward and lightning rod Matthew Tkachuk's mind and heart were in another place just 24 hours before the tilt.

With his team clawing to get back into a rapidly shrinking playoff window, Tkachuk took some time to visit the family of his late former teammate, Johnny Gaudreau, even playing with Gaudreau's daughter, Noa.

For those who aren't aware, Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed back in August 2024 by a drunk driver while they were out for an evening bike ride.

This picture shouldn't come as a shock to anyone who knows how close Tkachuk and Gaudreau were, between their time together in Calgary and coming up through the USA Hockey ranks around the same time.

Chucky and Johnny Hockey's unbreakable bond even gave us one of the most heartwarming photos of the Winter Olympics, when Tkachuk skated Noa around the ice after he and Team USA had won gold.

Despite all of this, I am still seeing plenty of people denigrating Tkachuk as a "pedophile" or someone who "doesn't have morals" because he chose to visit the White House and said some nice things about President Trump.

These people are sick in the head, I'm convinced of it.

I'm not sure if I should be surprised at this point, but I don't know how you can look at this picture of a guy doing what he can to check in on a little girl and her mother every once in a while after their whole world crumbled around them and think anything other than "he's a decent human being."

Leave it to the internet to suck any sort of goodwill out of a wholesome moment.

I hope Noa never sees some of the disgusting things people write about her dad's friend, the man who cared about her and her family so much that he took time out of his busy schedule as a professional athlete to give her a few hours of normalcy.

And he didn't even post the picture either. That was all Johnny's wife, Meredith.

The "pronoun" portion of hockey fandom keeps painting itself in a corner, and Matthew Tkachuk proved once again how wrong they are for hating him.

You can hate the way the man plays the game, or the fact that he plays for a rival team, but attacking his character and calling him a "pedophile" is taking things several bridges too far.

I'm sure Noa Gaudreau couldn't care less whether her "Uncle Chucky" visited the White House or not.

She's probably just thrilled someone came to hang out in her play kitchen for a short time on a school night while she tries to wrap her head around why she can't see her dad anymore.

If you have a problem with that, then maybe you should just stop watching hockey altogether.