Matthew Tkachuk Can't Stop Winning: Announces He And His Wife Are Expecting First Child

It has been a crazy good couple of years for Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk, and it just got a bit better.

After a pair of back-to-back Stanley Cups and an Olympic gold medal, Tkachuk announced during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity that he and his wife are expecting their first child.

"I told you this the other day," Tkachuk said on the Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast. "We're expecting."

Dude, a third generation of Tkachuk. Pro leagues the world over are going to need two decades or so to mentally prepare.

Tkachuk revealed that while he would like to have a boy at some point, he and his wife have decided not to learn the baby's sex until birth.

"We aren't finding out. We're going (with the) old-school approach," he said. "Which I wasn't too fond of early. I will say because it's right there. All we have to do is look."

I like this. It's the ultimate gender reveal. Forget making your idiot friend fill a balloon with blue or pink confetti or bake a pink or blue cake.

Just roll the dice old school.

It's an exciting time for Tkachuk, and in true Hockey Guy fashion, there's one thing he's looking forward to the most.

"I think I'm more excited for youth hockey one day than my current hockey right now," he said, "Like, honest to God, like, I can't wait for the road trips. I can't wait for the family to come.

"I can't wait for the parents to be in the hotel lobby bar at night, talking about the day."

Dude, I get it.

There was nothing like running through the halls of a Hampton Inn with your buddies, terrorizing other guests, while the parents and coaches get blasted in the lobby on a tournament weekend.

I get the feeling that Tkachuk is one of those guys who would have to demonstrate to the youngsters how it's done when it comes to knee hockey in a hotel conference room.

Exciting stuff, and congratulations to the Tkachuk family!