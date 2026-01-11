Matthew Stafford Wanted To Snatch Panthers' Hearts -- And He Did

Matthew Stafford is simply a different kind of quarterback, and it has nothing to do with his style of play or ability. It's about being a grim reaper of sorts.

The Carolina Panthers know that now. They've experienced it first hand.

Rams Rally For Wild Card Win

Stafford rallied the Los Angeles Rams from a 31-27 deficit to a playoff win against the Panthers by "orchestrating," as coach Sean McVay put it, a 71-yard winning TD drive with only 2:38 to play.

So, that's good, right?

All-Pro quarterback leads a late drive to win a Wild Card game.

MVP stuff.

But that's not what makes Stafford different.

‘Let's Go Snatch These Guys' Hearts'

As the Rams offense was trotting onto the field for that fateful drive, Stafford turned to receiver Davante Adams and announced the assignment:

"An opportunity like tonight, I walked behind Tae on the way out and was like, before that last drive, I forgot what I said to him," Stafford said, "but I was like, ‘Let’s go snatch these guys, let's go snatch this one back, man, let's go.' "

Adams has a different recollection.

"I think he said, ‘Let’s go snatch these guys' hearts," Adams said. "And that was pretty cold. Pretty cold.

"I literally smiled in the moment because I thought it was one of the most gangster things you can say in the moment. And to hear him say that and the look on his face? And then to throw the touchdown and the look on his face after that?

"MVP stuff."

Stafford: Been There Before

Stafford didn't have an MVP-caliber game because he struggled some in the second and third quarters. Well, his receivers, who dropped three passes, including a certain TD by Puka Nacua, didn't help.

But 24 completions in 42 attempts isn't exactly up to Stafford standards.

The last drive definitely was. Stafford completed 6 of 7 passes, including the 19-yard game-winning TD.

"Pretty calm," Stafford said, recalling how he felt. "Pretty steady.

"I've been in that spot a lot in my life. It brings a smile to my face because I like being there.

I would love to be up 14 and taking a knee on it with four minutes left but, shoot, a win is a win."