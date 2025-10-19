Matthew Stafford Is The NFL's Best Quarterback Now -- In America And In London

Rams quarterback becomes first to throw five TD passes in NFL International game

The best quarterback in the NFL right now? Matthew Stafford, and don't bother telling me I'm wrong.

Stafford had a day (morning on the east coast of the United States) Sunday in London's Wembley Stadium.

He threw five touchdown passes, three to Davante Adams and one each to rookies Konata Mumpfield and Terrance Ferguson.

And the bad news for the rest of the league: "I still think there's more out there," Stafford said afterward.

Stafford Sets NFL International Mark

This masterpiece by Stafford marks the first time any quarterback threw five touchdowns in an NFL International game.

This was the 18th four-touchdown game of Stafford's career and sixth with the Rams. But it was the first time this season he reached four touchdowns or more, which doesn't mean anything, because if you look at the touchdown pass leaderboard in the NFL, yes, Stafford is at the top with 17.

And the thing is Stafford shredded the Jacksonville Jaguars after practicing all week in Camden Yards because, for travel reasons, the Rams stayed in Baltimore after beating the Ravens last week. (Stafford, who attended high school with Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, actually threw off the mound during the week just for kicks).

The Rams and their 37-year-old quarterback then flew all night Friday and early morning, arriving in London on Saturday before playing the Jaguars on Sunday.

So, no jet lag. And no Jag lag.

Stafford Succeeds Without Nacua

This was just Stafford showing off as the best player on the field.

And the thing is Stafford had this kind of performance without go-to receiver Puka Nacua in the lineup. Nacua only led the NFL in receptions after six weeks but missed the game because of an ankle injury. That was supposed to be bad news for Stafford and the Rams because the team was 2-3 without him in 2024.

Nope.

So, I got Stafford as the best QB in the league right now.

And to argue against this expert opinion, one must understand the statistics are on the expert's side.

Stafford entered this game with 1,684 passing yards. That's first in the NFL.

Facts Vs. Opinion In QB Comparison

His 106.2 passer rating was fourth among quarterbacks who started all six weeks of the season and his 117.7 rating Sunday is obviously going to improve that.

His 12 touchdowns before this game was tied for fourth in the league. And now he's leading the league with 17.

Checkmate.

I realize NFL fans don't always care about statistics when arguing their guy is the best. Logic is not always a fanatic strong suit

So the comparison with other outstanding quarterbacks of the moment might come back to Jared Goff being great, with Baker Mayfield, Dak Prescott and Sam Darnold also playing very well.

And, of course, no best quarterback is complete without Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen added for what they've done in the past, perhaps more than what they're currently doing.

But how can this list – which, by the way, is a statement of how the Goff for Stafford trade benefited both teams – not be led by Stafford at the moment?

It should be understood that "right now" is the operative phrase in arguing Stafford is the best quarterback. Stuff can change, y'all.