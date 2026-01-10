Matthew Stafford Beats Out Other Star QBs To Take Home First Ever NFL All Pro Spot

Rams quarterback becomes just second player ever to earn first All-Pro honors in 17th season or later

The Los Angeles Rams are widely viewed as one of the top contenders to win the 2026 Super Bowl, and it starts with their offense.

That offense is led by 37-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford, well, nearly 38-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford had the best season of his career in 2025-2026, throwing for 4,707 yards with 46 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. He led the NFL with a 7.7 percent touchdown rate, along with 236 passing first downs over the course of the season.

He also averaged 277 yards per game, the highest in the league. And sure enough, he was rewarded for his impressive statistics by being named to the 2025 NFL All-Pro team, ahead of young stars like Drake Maye or Josh Allen. Maye had a slightly higher passer rating at 113.5 to 109.2, but was behind in passing yards with 4,394, and touchdowns, with 31.

How on earth did we get here?

Matthew Stafford Shows Age Isn't Only Determinant Of QB Success In NFL

What makes Stafford's selection so impressive isn't just that it was so well-deserved, it's that it's virtually unprecedented for a player in his age group. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, he's just the second player ever to grab a first-team All-Pro spot for the first time in his 17th season or later.

Even more astonishing? The only other player who accomplished that was a kicker, not someone playing the hardest skill position on the field.

What this indicates is that playing quarterback at the highest level continues to require exceptional accuracy, field vision, arm strength and ball placement, not just mobility and ability to avoid pressure. Despite his age, Stafford continues to have top-tier arm strength and elite, NFL-leading skills in those other areas.

Oh, and matching up with a great head coach helps too, and Sean McVay is one of the league's best.

Stafford's play, at nearly 38, has helped make the Rams one of the scariest five seeds in recent postseason history. And despite Drake Maye's outstanding season, he deserves his spot as the best quarterback in the league. Following in Tom Brady's footsteps as the old guys running the league.