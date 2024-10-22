Matthew McConaughey Releases Blunt Statement After Texas Fans Trash Field

Matthew McConaughey wasn't impressed by Texas fans trashing the field against Georgia.

Texas students rained trash down on the field after a horrific pass interference call negated a much-needed interception against the Bulldogs.

Bottles rained down from the student section, and the game had to be temporarily paused in order to clean everything up. To make the situation even weirder, the refs decided to pick up the flag and let Texas keep the ball.

It was one of the strangest situations we've seen unfold in college football in a long time.

Matthew McConaughey reacts to Texas fans trashing the field.

The "True Detective" actor is a huge fan of Longhorns athletics, and is known as the Minister of Culture in Austin. As I've said many times, it's almost like he thinks he's coaching the team, and it's awesome to watch.

Well, when there's chaos and bad times, the MoC has to step up and take charge. That's what he did when he released a statement Monday afternoon.

McConaughey said the following in a statement released on X:

"First off, you were electric Saturday night when we hosted Georgia. Bravo. Let's continue to bring it. Even though our Horns didn't get the W, you created a measurable home field advantage. But let's get real about the bottle bombing the field glitch we had. Not cool. Bogey move. Yeah, that call was BS, but we're better than that. Longhorn Nation knows how to show up, show out like no other, and still keep our class. So, going forward let's clean that kind of BS up and leave that behind us for good. We have to shake hands on that. Next up, November 9th, when the Gators come to town, let's make sure they feel the heat, can't hear the play calls, and burn their timeouts- but remember, nothing hits OUR field except that Texas fight. Til then, Root hard and Hook em."

You can read the full statement from McConaughey below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Honestly, how can you not appreciate McConaughey and the fact he's such a huge fan that he's releasing statements on the conduct of fans?

The man loves the Longhorns, and he wears his fandom on his sleeve. It's great to see, and the world could use more of that attitude.

The fact he took the time to craft an entire statement about the "bogey move" of trashing the field is nothing short of incredible. Most celebrities who are fans of teams like to show up and have a good time and then leave.

McConaughey pours his blood, sweat and tears into the program in Austin. He's the Minister of Culture, after all. The man has a program to lead, and he's not going to let fans trash the field on his watch. It's not going to happen!

Next up for Texas is a game against Vanderbilt. I'm sure McConaughey will have the squad ready to roll after a tough loss to Georgia. At the very least, he continues to be wildly entertaining. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.