Matthew McConaughey Drops Amped Up College Football Message, Will Have People Running Through A Brick Wall

Matthew McConaughey is eager and ready to watch the Texas Longhorns take the field this season.

The Longhorns will get things started on Saturday with a trip to Columbus to play the Ohio State Buckeyes.

You couldn't ask for a better game to get the season started. Number one (Texas) against number three (Ohio State) in a non-conference matchup featuring the defending national champions.

Inject it directly into my soul.

Matthew McConaughey shares amped up message for Texas fans.

Matthew McConaughey might be a legendary actor, but that's only part of his personality. I'd argue the part he leans into the most is love for the Texas Longhorns.

I think that man would honestly take a bullet if it meant Texas would win a football national title. He bleeds orange, and he hopped on X on Friday to share a message for his fellow Longhorns fans ahead of the season starting.

Grab your favorite drink and smash the play button on the video below. I don't care who you cheer for. This video is a shot of adrenaline to the heart.

Seriously, find something in life to love as much as Matthew McConaughey loves Texas.

The man can star in the greatest single season of TV ever made - "True Detective" season one - and he can break down football with the best of them.

It really doesn't get much cooler than that. In a culture where authenticity pretty much doesn't exist, it's wildly refreshing to see a guy like McConaughey just vibing.

Never change, McConaughey. Never change. Hit me with your game predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.