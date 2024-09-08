Matthew McConaughey Filmed Sharing Heartfelt Moment With Quinn Ewers After Texas Win

Matthew McConaughey was fired up after Texas rolled Michigan.

The Longhorns traveled to Ann Arbor for one of the biggest non-conference matchups of the year, and they left town after handing out an incredibly impressive 31-12 beatdown of the Wolverines.

There was no point in the game where Texas wasn't in control. Quinn Ewers was balling, Texas' defense was stifling and the "True Detective" star was loving it.

He also made sure to show his QB a little love after the game.

Matthew McConaughey/Quinn Ewers moment goes viral.

McConaughey was filmed embracing Ewers on the field following the game, and while you can't really hear what they said to each other, it's clear both were pumped.

Watch the cool moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who might not know, McConaughey is a monster Texas sports fan. He loves the Longhorns, and he wears his emotions and fandom on his sleeve.

I'm not sure there's a single more popular Texas fan, and in a world of fake people, it's always cool to see someone who nerds out on their alma mater.

He flew to Ann Arbor for the game and got to watch Quinn Ewers and company smack Michigan around. It was nothing short of an all out butt kicking.

How do you celebrate that? Obviously, you find the QB and share a message the rest of us don't know. McConaughey legit seems to have the same access as the head coach. We'd all be lying if we said we didn't want the same for our favorite college team.

Props to Texas for the huge win and to McConaughey for continuing to be the man. Let me know what you thought of the moment at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.