Matthew McConaughey Impresses With Barefoot Soccer Skills

You'd think that a guy who has been in the public eye as long as Matthew McConaughey has wouldn't have any hidden skills left up his sleeve, but he proved that to not be the case by unloading some impressive soccer skills/

And he did it barefooted to boot (pun intended).

According to Daily Mail, McConaughey was on the pitch at Q2 Stadium, the home of the MLS' Austin FC, where he is the Minister of Culture (which if I'm not mistaken is also his title with the University of Texas. Man, I want to be so successful people make up titles for me) as well as an investor in the club.

He was there with YouTuber Street Panna (I don't know who that is either) when he sauntered up to a ball like a dad taking a breather from the grill at a family BBQ — shoeless with shorts and a backward lid —to show the youngins how it's done.

He crushed a ball straight into the top right corner of the net and into what looked like a little bag hanging from the crossbar.

Impressive stuff, but I'm still blown away by the barefootedness. I don't know if you've ever tried to play soccer or kickball sans shoes, but it's treacherous. If your point of contact with the ball is off by even a little bit, it's a fantastic way to wind up in a walking boot.

However, McConaughey doesn't care, he'd probably act like nothing even happened and start spitting some kind of sage advice with that Texas twang of his about going with the flow and time being a flat circle. Meanwhile, his big toe is pointed the wrong way.

Impressive stuff for a guy who has already shown he knows how to act, run around at Texas football games, and drive a Lincoln while rubbing his fingers together like he's rolling up a booger.