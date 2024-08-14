Matthew Judon Traded From Rebuilding Patriots To Win-Now Falcons

The New England Patriots are rebuilding and everyone knows it, which is the reason multiple teams spent the past couple of weeks calling about acquiring edge rusher Matthew Judon.

Well, turns out the Patriots were willing to listen.

And so they're sending Judon to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick, a source confirmed to OutKick.com.

Matthew Judon Upgrades Falcons

Judon, 32 on Thursday, will be joining his third team because the Falcons wanted to upgrade their defensive front and create more pressure on the quarterback – a Judon strength.

That makes sense for the Falcons because their two edge rushers – strongside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie and weakside linebacker Lorenzo Carter – combined for only nine sacks last season.

Judon collected 32 sacks the last three seasons with the Patriots.

The Falcons have had the lowest pressure rate of any NFL team the past three seasons.

Judon Contract Still At Issue

Now for the intrigue:

Judon has been engaged in a contract disagreement with the Patriots since training camp began. The drama hasn't been quite as toxic as the issues Haason Reddick has had with the Jets but it was indeed a thing internally.

So he's out in New England and with him departs the contract demands.

But he's going to Atlanta without a new contract. At least he doesn't have one yet.

The understanding is the Falcons will visit the issue with Judon. But if no deal is done there by the start of the regular season, this opens the door for the Falcons inheriting another team's disgruntled player.

Why Falcons Made The Trade

The Falcons obviously feel the risk is worthwhile, why?

Because they have a 35-year-old starting quarterback in Kirk Cousins and a roster that otherwise suggests they can compete for a playoff spot. The NFC South also is not exactly loaded with powerhouses.

The Panthers don't have an identity. The Saints have been mediocre for years. And the Buccaneers, which won the division last season, lost their offensive coordinator to the Panthers and similarly have their own issues.

So getting a winning type of player like Judon makes sense for Atlanta because it wants to win now – even at the expense of future draft compensation.

Patriots Rebuilding For Future

For the Patriots, this trade screams one word: Rebuilding.

This is not a team competing for anything other than the right not to finish last in the AFC East.

They won't admit it. The spin from the Patriots will be they turned a contract issue into a really solid draft pick for next season.

What they're not saying is that they just shipped their most accomplished pass rusher to another team while playing in a division that boasts Josh Allen in Buffalo, Aaron Rodgers in New York and Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.

Good luck with that.

The Patriots are clearly looking to the future. And there's nothing wrong with that.

They just drafted Drake Maye to be their quarterback of, when? The future. They've got a first-year head coach in Jerod Mayo. There are entire units – such as the offensive line – still in flux and in need of upgrade.

The Patriots are about rebuilding now and this trade makes that more obvious.