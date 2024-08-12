Edge Rusher Drama Around The NFL With Haason Reddick, Matthew Judon, Jaelan Phillips

Monday has been a crazy day for pass rushers around the NFL, and it really has nothing to do with chasing the quarterback.

The upbeat news first: The Miami Dolphins activated edge rusher Jaelan Phillips off the physically unable to perform list as he continues his recovery from an Achilles tear he suffered Nov. 24.

Dolphins Privately Optimistic On Phillips

Although neither the Dolphins nor Phillips are addressing the issue with a direct answer in public, there is private optimism that Phillips will be able to play next month when the regular-season is underway, barring a setback.

"We’re just playing it by ear," Phillips said. "This is the first time I’ve practiced with the boys in eight months.

"It’s hard to give you an exact timeline or an exact date when I’m coming back, but all I know is that I feel great, and I trust my coaching staff, I trust the training staff to get me back into play when they think I’m ready."

And now the weirdo edge rusher news:

Jets: ‘We Will Not Trade Him'

New York Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick wants to be traded. His "camp" leaked that news to multiple media outlets and then the Jets, perhaps caught off guard because they've tried to put a nice spin on Reddick's holdout, responded.

"We have informed Haason that we will not trade him, that he is expected to be here with his teammates, and that he will continue to be fined per the CBA if he does not report," Jets general manager Joe Douglas said in a statement released by the franchise.

"Since the trade discussions back in March have been clear, direct and consistent with our position. Our focus will remain on the guys we have here as we prepare for the regular season."

In New England, phone calls seem to be coming in from teams asking the Patriots if they're ready to move on from veteran Matthew Judon – something the club should seriously consider.

Other than that, nothing going on with edge rushers, folks.

Haason Reddick Saga A Mess

Let's address the Reddick situation first because everyone outside of the Jets and their fan base is simultaneously scratching their heads and enjoying the drama here the most.

Reddick told the Eagles he wanted a new contract, which the Eagles were not willing to give him. They put him on the trade block in the offseason and eventually dealt him to the Jets.

The Jets were aware Reddick wanted a new deal. They didn't resolve the matter, but made the trade anyway.

(Bad, very bad.)

Then they introduced Reddick to the New York media. And he hasn't been around the team since.

Last week, Reddick reached the $1 million fine plateau and the sum continues to climb.

The Jets, sticking to their proverbial guns, are starting to look foolish. Reddick is obviously unhappy and starting to look like someone who isn't reporting at least until his 2024 base salary checks are scheduled to come in the first week of the regular season.

This is fast becoming a clinic on how not to handle a trade for a player on an expiring contract.

Judon Drama Not Reddick Bad

On the Judon front, the issue seems much more straight forward: ESPN reported Monday that multiple teams have contacted the Patriots about possibly trading for Judon.

That begs questions:

Firstly, who?

I spoke with two NFL general managers Monday afternoon. Both have pass rush "wants." Neither is interested in Reddick. Neither has inquired about Judon at this stage.

The Judon issue seems different than Reddick because it contains no obvious team miscues. Players on expiring deals want new deals all the time and teams manage that however they decide without giving up draft picks first as in the Reddick situation.

Judon reported to training camp and has been mostly involved.

There was one tense public day on July 29 when Judon came to the club's first full-pads practice without pads. It was noticeable to everyone, including coach Jerod Mayo.

Mayo, a former Patriots Pro Bowl linebacker, had an animated on-field conversation with Judon and that led to Judon leaving the field. Then he returned for another animated, public exchange with executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and director of player personnel Matt Groh.

Judon stayed away from practice for a couple of days afterward, but the days since have been relatively uneventful.

Matthew Judon Makes Sense Elsewhere

So here is the issue: What does a young, rebuilding team do with a pass rusher who is about to hit his 32nd birthday in two days and is coming back from a season-ending torn biceps injury?

It makes no sense for a team that looks a couple of years away from competing for a playoff spot to pay Judon a longterm contract.

The solution here is trade him. Get him to a team willing to extend his contract and give up a reasonable although modest draft pick.

Or send him to the Jets, who may take him without extending his contract and may never get him on the field.