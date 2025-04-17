Matt Strahm Leans Into Nicolas Cage Comparisons With Custom Declaration Of Independence Glove

Matt Strahm has been accused, more than a few times, of resembling Nicolas Cage.

Or, at least, a younger version of Nic Cage — back when the legendary actor rocked a beard and long hair. Think Cameron Poe in the 1997 action movie Con Air.

"They'll come up to me, and they'll be like, ‘Hey, has anyone ever told you you look [like Nicolas Cage]. I’m like, ‘Yeah, every day on Twitter,’" Strahm said in a video posted to MLB's social accounts in September. "So I get tagged on it every day on Twitter."

The joke apparently started during the 2023 season, when a popular X account, @CodifyBaseball, posted a meme of the Philadelphia Phillies pitcher with Cage's face superimposed onto his.

"Everyone's like, ‘Dude, you look just like him,’" Strahm recalled. "I'm like, ‘That is him!’"

Not one to let a good joke go to waste, Strahm decided to lean into the Cage look-alike comparisons. So prior to Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants, the All-Star reliever unveiled a new custom glove with the Declaration of Indendence printed on it — an homage to Cage's hit 2004 film — and arguably his most popular — National Treasure.

"I stole it, then made a glove out of it," Strahm told reporters.

It's actually perfect when you think about it. The Declaration of Independence was signed in Philadelphia, after all. So if anyone's going to wear this glove, it should be the Phillies player who looks just like Nic Cage.

Unfortunately, Strahm didn't get to pitch during Wednesday's 11-4 loss to the Giants, so fans didn't get to see the glove in action. But it'll be fun to see if he whips out that bad boy during an actual game.