Nebraska Coach Makes Bold Claim About Future Plans With Penn State Job Open: WATCH

Matt Rhule is considered to be a top target for Penn State's coaching search.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is making some comments about his job that might be very relevant in a few months.

Rhule has Nebraska cruising with a 5-1 record, but the conversation is no longer about the success of the Cornhuskers.

It's about Penn State.

Chatter fired up immediately after PSU fired James Franklin that Rhule will be the program's top target. The Nebraska coach played for the Nittany Lions during his time in college, and he's viewed as one of the best program builders in college football.

Matt Rhule addresses Penn State speculation.

As we know, comments often come back to haunt college coaches when they discuss their futures. There are countless examples of coaches saying they're not going anywhere…..and are having an introductory press conference at a new school months later.

Rhule appears to have set the stage for that to *POSSIBLY* happen.

"This is not a jumping off job. This is a destination job. This is one of the greatest places in the world," Rhule said during a Thursday interview with Pat McAfee when talking about his job outlook.

That seems like a clear indication he's trying to signal to fans he's not leaving.

Rhule added, "I'm going all in on this place. We can make this whatever we want."

Save the tape, folks!

Now, it's obviously clear that Rhule is saying and doing all the right things to keep Nebraska fans comfortable and confident. I'm not convinced at all he's leaving for Penn State. Personally, I think he's in a great position at Nebraska, and that's exactly what he's saying too.

However, many feel it's the obvious home run hire Penn State needs to make, and the discussions about Rhule will only heat up as the season progresses.

Having said that, there's one huge benefit to Nebraska found at very few other programs:

It's the sole major sports team in the state.

Nebraska has no other D1 football teams and no major pro sports.

All anyone cares about in the state is the Cornhuskers. That's why fans are incredibly passionate and loyal throughout the good times and downright terrible times (looking at you, Scott Frost).

Rhule will become the king of Lincoln if he elevates Nebraska back to glory and becomes its savior. That can't be easy to walk away from.

