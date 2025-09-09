Nebraska Coach Unloads On Players With Must-Watch Halftime Speech Up 33 At Halftime: WATCH

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule gave his players a reality check against Akron this past Saturday.

The Cornhuskers improved to 2-0 after stomping all over Akron to the tune of 68-0. It was a total beatdown, and the latest sign that Nebraska is trending up under Rhule's leadership.

The halftime score was 33-0. You'd think that Rhule would be fine with that. Well, you'd be wrong.

Matt Rhule tears into Nebraska up 33-0 at halftime.

Podcaster Will Compton, a former Nebraska football player, tweeted a video Monday of Rhule's halftime speech up 33-0, and it will have Cornhuskers fans ready to run through a wall.

The man was threatening to bench players up by more than four touchdowns, demanding Nebraska players unleash hell on Akron and beat them to the point they "never say our name again."

Check out the incredible halftime speech below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

First off, it's obviously clear this video wasn't "leaked" as Compton tweeted. Leaked videos now have multiple camera angles and perfect audio? I don't think so. Nebraska wanted this out there, and for good reason.

It shows that passion and fire are back in Lincoln after years and years of disappointing seasons. The Scott Frost era was an unmitigated disaster. In fact, the program hasn't been nationally relevant since Bo Pelini was fired.

Now, Rhule is running the show, and he's doing it with an iron fist. The snowflakes might not like it, but that's sometimes what's necessary to win in major college football.

You think Nick Saban won seven national titles by patting people on the back and telling them they were incredible? Absolutely not, and Rhule knows winning at Nebraska requires a total culture shift.

Nebraska faces Michigan on September 20th. The Cornhuskers will need this kind of energy to keep things rolling. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.