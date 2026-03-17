Matt Leinart Puts Alma Mater USC On Blast After Program's Absurd Request

Matt Leinart is one of the greatest players in USC football history. As a result, he had his No. 11 jersey retired, but according to the quarterback, the Trojans aren't exactly committed to keeping his digits off limits.

USC has traditionally retired the numbers of its Heisman Trophy winners and then displays them at The Coliseum. With Leinart winning the Heisman in 2004 – and winning back-to-back national titles during his time in Los Angeles – he certainly built a résumé to be the last player to ever rock the No. 11 for the program.

The powers that be at USC, however, don't appear to see it that way.

In today's NIL-driven era – where elite recruits expect immediate perks and players can transfer freely – even retired jersey numbers are no longer untouchable.

Speaking on his Throwbacks Podcast, Leinart made it abundantly clear he won't be letting anyone wear his No. 11 jersey, no matter how many times folks within the USC program have asked him to un-retire the number.

"There’s been multiple times where people at USC have asked me if I would unretire my jersey for some five-star prospect," Leinart said. "And do you want to know what I told those guys straight up? I said, ‘Absolutely f-cking not.’ I am never going to un-retire my jersey for some random dude who, by the way, now could wear No. 11 and transfer after a year."

The only exception Leinart would make would be if one of his sons ended up playing at USC, he explained.

This is the correct response from Leinart. Handing over his jersey number to a player who could end up leaving the program at any given notice would be absurd.

His fellow USC Heisman-winning quarterback Carson Palmer didn't stand his ground as he allowed wide receiver Jordan Addison to rock his previously retired No. 3 jersey during his lone season with the Trojans.

Leinart, however, clearly isn't interested in setting that precedent.

For the former signal caller, the No. 11 isn't just a jersey number, but more of a legacy, and one that he built.