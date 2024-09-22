Matt LaFleur Has Hilarious Reaction When Fire Alarm Goes Off In Post-Game Press Conference

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stayed calm, cool and collected on Sunday in Nashville — even with a fire alarm blaring.

While speaking with reporters after the Packers' 30-14 win over the Tennessee Titans, Matt LaFleur was interrupted by a loud fire alarm at Nissan Stadium. But the coach didn't evacuate or even flinch. Instead, he told reporters to "keep firing away."

"They told me that this city was going to burn if we came in here and won the game, so I guess it is," LaFleur said.

While it was, by all accounts, a false alarm, Titans fans probably are ready to burn the whole thing down.

Will Levis, so far, has not proven to be the QB1 that the Titans hoped he'd be before the season began. The 25-year-old mayonnaise spokesman was sacked eight times on Sunday and threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown. The Packers defense forced three turnovers in the game.

Still, Titans head coach Brian Callahan confirmed that Levis would still be the starter and said that the team needs to improve around him.

"We've got to play better around him," Callahan told reporters. "I'm not going to overreact to an interception, these things happen. Guys throw picks."

And Levis throws a lot of them — five so far this season.

Matt LeFleur Praises Malik Willis After Packers' Win Over Titans

And to add insult to injury for the Titans, quarterback Malik Willis had a strong outing in his second start for Green Bay. It was a revenge game for the former third-round pick, who spent his first two seasons in Tennessee. The Titans traded him to the Packers last month in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Starting for an injured Jordan Love, Willis went 13-of-19 passing for 202 yards and a touchdown. He added 73 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground.

"What he’s been able to do is, I’ve never seen something like this," LaFleur said of Willis. "So hats off to him. Hats off to everybody around him. Guys rallying and having his back."

With the win, the Packers improve to 2-1, while the Titans fall to 0-3.