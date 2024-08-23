Matt Kuchar's Playing Partner Calls BS On His 'Strange' Comments About Ridiculous Wyndham Championship Finish

The situation surrounding Matt Kuchar's incredibly bizarre finish at the Wyndham Championship earlier this month has added another layer of weirdness courtesy of Max Greyserman, one of his playing partners during that Sunday's final round.

After hitting his tee shot on the 72nd hole, Kuchar, who was playing in the final group but nowhere near the lead, elected to mark his ball in the rough and return on Monday morning to finish his final hole due to darkness. While explaining his odd decision to the media after the fact, Kuchar claimed he was "trying to set an example" for Greyserman, who had blown a four-shot lead on the back nine.

"I feel bad, the poor kid should’ve won this tournament. By me not playing, it may show Max he has an important shot to hit," Kuchar said.

Well, according to Greyserman himself, Kuchar never said anything to him both during or after the bizarre situation.

"He didn’t say anything to me, to be honest," Greyserman told Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports. "I’m not really sure why he said that in his post-round press conference."

After Aaron Rai made birdie on the 72nd hole to seal the victory in the group ahead, Greyserman made the rational decision to complete the hole and avoid coming back to the course the next morning.

"I’m like ‘alright, let’s just finish’. I hit my shot, then look over at Kuchar and he’s in the trees and he just marked his ball, and he never said really anything.

"We just keep going and he’s like ‘yeah I’m going to come back in the morning’. I don’t really know why, he never said anything to me. Not sure why he said that in the media," Greyserman continued.

"I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt, but I think he needed TIO relief – and benefit of the doubt – it was maybe going to take him a lot of time, which is fine for him. But to come out and say that he was trying to do something in service to me or something like that – I thought that was pretty strange."

Kuchar did receive TIO (Temporary Immovable Obstruction) relief on Monday morning en route to making a par on his final hole, but was sure to offer up a few more head-scratching quotes while explaining why exactly he decided not to finish the tournament on Sunday evening.

"I can’t tell you how many times I have been finished with a round thinking, bummed out that somebody didn’t finish, that we didn’t get to make the cut because somebody didn’t finish," Kuchar said. "Here it’s me now as the guy that didn’t get to finish the tournament."

Didn't get to finish the tournament makes it sound as if someone forced Kuchar to come back on Monday morning, when in reality, the only person who made that call was Kuchar himself.