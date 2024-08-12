Matt Kuchar Proves He Has No Self-Awareness By Admitting He Doesn't Regret Decision At Wyndham Championship

You would think that after seeing the entire golf world's reaction to his decision to be the lone player in the entire field to not finish Sunday's final round at the Wyndham Championship that Matt Kuchar would feel some sense of regret. It turns out that would be giving Kuchar far too much credit.

For anyone who may have missed it, Kuchar was playing in the final group on Sunday alongside Max Greseryman and Chad Ramey. Racing against the sun setting on what was a marathon day of golf, Kuchar oddly decided to hit his tee shot on the 18th hole with eventual winner Aaron Rai and his playing partners still in the fairway.

After Kuchar's playing partners Max Greyserman and Chad Ramey waited for the fairway to clear to hit their teeshots on the final hole, Kuchar, who was sitting in a tie for 12th, walked over to his ball, marked it with a tee, and decided that it was simply too dark for him to finish the final hole.

Up ahead on the green, Rai drained a short birdie putt to seal his two-shot victory over Gresyerman. Ramey and Greyserman went on to finish the hole as well. The tournament was over, or at least it should have been, but Kuchar decided to be the one player of the 67 who made the cut to decide not to finish the hole.

This meant Kuchar, volunteers, and tournament workers would have to come back on Monday at 8 AM ET and watch him hit just two shots and eventually make a par on the final hole.

READ: Matt Kuchar Is A Delusional Disgrace, Billy Horschel Is Mr. Nice Guy, And Aaron Rai Finally Gets It Done

Again, given the fact that this was one of the most head-scratching decisions in the history of professional golf, one would imagine Kuchar would be a bit remorseful. While he did apologize, if you want to call it that, he didn't pin any of the blame on himself.

"Listen, nobody wants to be that guy, which I feel I turned into, the one guy that didn’t finish," Kuchar told reporters after wrapping up his round on Monday morning. "I can’t tell you how many times I have been finished with a round thinking, bummed out that somebody didn’t finish, that we didn’t get to make the cut because somebody didn’t finish."

"Here it’s me now as the guy that didn’t get to finish the tournament."

The phrasing here is just so, so crazy.

"Nobody wants to be that guy, which I feel I turned into" and "it's me now as the guy that didn't get to finish the tournament."

You feel like you turned into the one guy that didn't finish, better yet, you're saying you didn't get to finish the tournament, as if someone forced you to be the one player to not finish on the 72nd hole?

He sounds like someone forced him to pick up his ball on the 18th hole on Sunday evening. The reality is that he is the only person who made that decision.

Given those comments, you won't be stunned by his answer after being asked if he regretted his decision.

"From that situation, no. Listen, I would have been so pleased with a bogey last night."

Kuchar's par on the final hole Monday morning put him in a 10-way tie for 12th place earning him $144,965 in the process. With the finish, he's inching closer to earning $60 million in his career in on-course earnings alone.