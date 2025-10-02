European Ryder Cup Player Wants Apology From US Fans For Making Fun Of His Shoes

It sure seems like the 2025 European Ryder Cup team might have just been unbelievably soft.

That's not to say that there were insults, abuse or inappropriate comments that crossed the line from the US crowd at Bethpage Black in New York. There certainly were, as some golf media reported. Particularly on Saturday, as the US team fell further behind Europe, Rory McIlroy became a target for the crowd.

Though McIlroy handled it about as poorly as possible, demonstrating a spectacular lack of decorum and professionalism. Then making it significantly worse with a historically hypocritical press conference ignoring his own behavior.

But given how Team Europe's Matt Fitzpatrick spoke about issues with the crowds, maybe it's just that the European players can't handle any level of trolling?

Matt Fitzpatrick Has Softest Complaint Ever

Fitzpatrick's complaints originated with the head of the PGA, Don Rea, saying that fan behavior at Bethpage was similar to fan behavior at the last Ryder Cup hosted at Marco Simone in Rome. Whether that's true or not is up for debate. But Fitzpatrick described those comments as "offensive."

He then went on to give an example of the inappropriate remarks made towards him by fans. Which just sounded…funny.

"I saw the interview with the PGA guy discussing about it was the same in Rome," Fitzpatrick said. "It's pretty offensive to European fans the fact that he said that, really. You know, I don't want to speak on behalf of everyone but we did feel there was a little bit of bitterness when they presented the trophy there and shook their hands. I think it was -- they can't control what comes out of everyone's mouth, there's no doubt about it.

"I wouldn't say we were looking for an apology but I would say it's understandable that they would apologize. I've had a number of friends who are American send messages, texts, all sorts, apologizing for the fans and saying really sorry that you had to deal with that stuff."

Why would he believe that he's owed an apology? Because people made fun of his shoes.

"I think for me personally, people were giving me abuse about my braces," he said. "They were giving me abuse about my Skechers. Like that was kind of the extent that I heard. I'm sure there were probably words that I didn't hear."

They made fun of his deal with Skechers. Because Skechers don't exactly have the most, uh, exciting reputation. And this is "the extent" of what he heard, and he thinks that's deserving of an apology. There is no level of soft that describes that reaction to fan behavior.

It's easy to imagine rowdy, drunk crowds watching their team lose and hurling offensive remarks towards the opposition. Which is why there were many who rushed to criticize the US fans after Saturday. But when you hear Fitzpatrick say the "extent" of what he heard was making fun of Skechers, maybe it's just that the Europeans have no sense of humor?

The next Ryder Cup is at Adare Manor in Ireland in 2027, and we can only hope no US players are forced to listen to fans troll their footwear choices. Or we might be forced to provide fainting couches for Scottie Scheffler or Xander Schauffele, which is what Fitzpatrick apparently needed.