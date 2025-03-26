Masters Ticket Prices: What It Costs To Get Into Augusta National Two Weeks Out From Tournament

Masters week will be upon us in less than two weeks, and balls will be in the air in the opening round of the first major of the year in just 15 days. At this point, anyone lucky enough to have won tickets in the yearly lottery or snag a ticket elsewhere has made travel arrangements and is just counting down the hours until their feet will be on the grass inside the gates of Augusta National.

Maybe you're a late planner and still thinking about attending the tournament. Your workload at the office isn't quite as crazy as you thought it would be, you and your buddies have been bouncing around the idea of a road trip and trying to find tickets along the way, or maybe you finally just now got the green light to go from your significant other.

Whatever the situation may be, you're in luck when it comes to being able to find a ticket. Well, sort of.

There are plenty of tickets on the secondary market for you to choose from when it comes to practice round tickets or any of the four competition days. That catch is that they will cost you a small fortune.

As of March 26, the cheapest ticket over at Seatgeek is for the Monday practice round, and one ticket will run you $1,442. A ticket for Tuesday's practice round is about $175 more, while a ticket into Wednesday is going for $2,790. Wednesday prices are higher due to the Par 3 contest taking place in the late afternoon.

As for actual competition rounds, Saturday and Sunday tickets are actually listed at a cheaper price than Thursday and Friday as you can get a ticket for a weekend round for a little less than $2,000. Thursday and Friday tickets range from about $200 more than weekend tickets.

If you want to go to every round from Thursday to Sunday, you can buy a four-day pass for a cool $7,891.

As someone lucky enough to have gone to a handful of Masters practice rounds over the years, the experience is unbelievable. You can easily walk the entire golf course, still see players hit shots, spend way too much money on merchandise, and the beer is still as cheap and as cold as it is during the actual tournament.

The real cheat code to a great Masters experience is attending the Augusta National Women's Amateur on the Saturday before the Monday practice round. You can get a ticket for that event for a bit more than $600 at the time of this writing. You get to watch the best women's amateur players on the planet play the golf course from a unique set of tees while the merchandise plus food and beverage is open just as it is throughout tournament week.