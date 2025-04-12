Massive Crash At Bristol Leaves One Xfinity Series Car Torn Open

There was a scary moment in Saturday's SciAps 300 NASCAR Xfinty Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway when a nasty crash left one driver's car torn open.

Bristol Motor Speedway is, of course, one of the shorter tracks on the NASCAR calendar, but that doesn't make it any less dangerous.

We saw how this can happen when Sheldon Creed's No. 00 Ford for the Haas Factory Team spun out after contact with Dean Thompson in the No. 26 Toyota while the two were battling for 15th place.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

That incident was about as routine as routine gets, and it looked like once he got the car moving, Creed was going to be back in the race.

However, as he waited for traffic to get past him, driver Brennan Poole must not have been able to see Creed's stranded car and wasn't able to get his No. 44 Chevrolet for Alpha Prime Racing out of the way in time and the results were shocking.

Jeez!

I think those are the crashes that make me the most nervous as a viewer. The ones where a stationary car gets plowed into.

There was obviously a ton of damage to both cars, with the part of the bodywork on both cars getting ripped clean off. It's no surprise that that was the end of both drivers' days, but most importantly, despite how ugly that crash was, both drivers were able to walk away from it. Meanwhile, the race was red-flagged.

Here's a look at the aftermath of Creed's car.

And now Poole's.

Like I said, both drivers walked away from that, but that doesn't mean that they weren't a little beat up.

Yeah, I can understand why he might be a little sore after that one, but hey, fortunately, it wasn't a lot worse because that crash had all the makings of a disaster.