NHL Prospect Just Led His High School Football Team To A State Championship

Imagine being the quarterback of your high school football team and leading it to a state title.

That's pretty cool, huh?

Now, imagine being an NHL prospect while you're still in high school.

That would be cool too.

Well, imagine being both, because that's what Edina (Minnesota) High School Hornets QB Mason West has on his resume, officially making him the Big Man on Campus.

And not just Edina's campus. He's probably the BMOC at a couple of high schools he doesn't even go to.

Now, Edina is known as a hockey powerhouse. Look no further than its arena, which I visited last year to catch some Da Beauty League action.

So, I wasn't surprised to hear that West had gone to Edina when he was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks, who took him with the 29th pick of the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

What was kind of surprising was the mention of him also being a standout quarterback. In fact, according to 24/7 Sports, West had offers from Kent State, Miami (OH), Marshall, and South Dakota.

They were on to something because West just led the Hornets to a state title this week by defeating the Moorehead Spuds (what a nickname).

But even though West is clearly a stud on the gridiron, he's not going to be taking any of those college football offers.

Instead, he's joining the powerhouse hockey program at Michigan State — the Big Ten is the place to be in college puck these days — and will start playing for the Spartans next season.

After that, who knows?

One thing is certain: the Blackhawks think he's part of their future, and it's an exciting future. After some lean years, they've got Connor Bedard as their franchise centerpiece, and this season, Chicago looks to be a legitimate contender to steal a playoff spot in a tough Central Division.