Mason Rudolph Reacts To Steelers Flirting With Other QBs

Pittsburgh's ugly duckling at quarterback, Mason Rudolph, reacted to the rumblings of a possible Aaron Rodgers signing (while rocking a mean mustache).

As the Steelers receive criticism over their lack of options for a viable QB, Rudolph is there to catch the flack or be overlooked as Pittsburgh either brings in veteran talent or drafts new playcallers, hoping to finally get their answer.

From training camp on Tuesday (via ESPN), Rudolph answered the question of being the awkward piece of the puzzle: a QB long on a franchise's depth chart but with seemingly zero confidence of being a starter. He said he's used to the noise.

"That's nothing new to me," Rudolph said.

"There’s been constant noise," he added, "That is the nature of the NFL, so I have been used to that for a long time now. I do nothing but be the best I can be and help our team get better this spring."

The 2018 third-round pick returned to Pittsburgh after spending a year in Tennessee and watching the process of the Steelers’ offloading of its two leading quarterbacks from 2024: Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Mason Rudolph played in 21 games with 13 starts for the Steelers, completing 291 of 458 passes (63.5% completion percentage) for 3,085 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, achieving an 8–4–1 record as a starter.

Despite Pittsburgh’s desperation in finding a new QB1, Rudolph is glad to be back where it all started.

"It's great," Rudolph said of the Steelers acting quickly in free agency to sign him. "I've been a part of teams where you jump on the moving train late in the spring, and then others where you're here from the jump. So I've learned to adapt to both, but it's obviously good to be wanted."

This week, Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw expressed his thoughts on the Steelers' interest in 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, and the sentiments were not flattering.

