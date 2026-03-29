MLB Pitcher Debuts Electric New Closer Entrance, And It's Must-See Stuff

Mason Miller made his season debut for the San Diego Padres on Saturday night, and to say he made a memorable entrance would be putting it mildly.

Closer entrances have been a thing in Major League Baseball for over half a century, but have evolved in recent years in terms of production and overall mystique.

The majority of baseball fans out there would say that Edwin Diaz's ‘Narco’ entrance, which often features the playing of a live trumpet as he makes his way from the bullpen to the bump, has been the best closer entrance in the league for the past few seasons.

That, however, is no longer the case, the throne now belongs to Mason Miller.

As he took the mound against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night, the lights at Petco Park shut off, ‘Blind’ by Korn hit the speakers, and pure cinema unfolded on the diamond. The song hit its peak just as Miller's cleats hit the dirt and took the whole thing over the edge; it's worth watching over and over again.

Stepping into the batter's box against Miller, one of the hardest throwers in all of baseball, sounds scary enough. Doing so after a light show with Korn blasting in your ears is downright horrifying.

Naturally, Miller struck out the first batter he faced after taking over in the top of the ninth inning, and reached 101 mph with a fastball during the at-bat. He did walk a batter after securing the second out of the inning, but ultimately got the job done without allowing a hit by striking out Kevin McGonigle on three pitches to end the contest.

Miller was one of four pitchers to toss an immaculate inning during the 2025 season, and with his new entrance, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him begin a streak and pick up another during the 2026 campaign.