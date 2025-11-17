Big Ten Coach's Fate Baffles Fans, Sparks Mass Outrage Online

Maryland coach Mike Locksley will return for the 2026 season, and it's sparking a lot of reactions.

Maryland isn't firing Mike Locksley, and that's left fans confused and angry.

Locksley's tenure at Maryland has been far from successful— it’s teetered on disaster. The Terrapins are currently 4-6 overall and 1-6 in the Big Ten. The team's lone conference win was against a terrible Wisconsin team. The Terrapins then proceeded to lose six straight.

Fans want Locksley gone after putting up a 37-47 record in College Park. That's not going to happen. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported over the weekend that Locksley will be brought back for the 2026 season.

The program also committed to more funding for Locksley. It's almost a carbon copy of what is happening in Madison with Luke Fickell.

Fans erupt after Maryland commits to Mike Locksley for 2026.

There are few things in sports that fire people up more than a coach *NOT* being fired when people want him gone.

Locksley's fate at Maryland is not an exception.

Reactions flooded in with takes across the board. It's a fun mixture of confusion, comedy and people who definitely aren't happy.

As a Wisconsin man, this response was by far my favorite because both programs appear to be running the exact same playbook.

Like I said above, a coach not being fired who fans think deserves it is always going to draw amazing reactions.

College football fans are simply a different kind of breed. The passion is next level.

On a serious note, I've been to College Park for a handful of sporting events over the years. While I don't particularly like the campus (feels a bit sanitized), I can say the fans are always energized and deserve much better on the football field than what they've received for a long time.

A great football program would take the school to a new level. Instead, it's a doormat in the Big Ten, and the Locksley show will continue for at least next season.

What do you think about Maryland keeping Mike Locksley? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.