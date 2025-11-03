Big Ten Football Team's Fans Pathetically Flee Stadium During Blowout, Photos Are Embarrassing

Maryland is 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in the Big Ten.

Maryland football fans appear to have officially thrown in the towel.

The Terrapins fell to 4-4 on the season after losing 55-10 to Indiana on Saturday. Mike Locksley's seat is getting hotter and hotter with every loss, and sitting with a 1-4 record in the Big Ten isn't going to cool it down.

For a school with plenty of resources, it's shocking how the Terrapins are simply never relevant in football.

Maryland fans refused to show up for blowout loss to Indiana.

The death blow for any program is when fans stop caring and stop showing up. It's hard to come back from that kind of situation, and that's exactly where the Terrapins found themselves on Saturday.

Photos of the absolutely pathetic attendance were a massive problem for the people writing checks and in control in College Park.

Below is a look at SECU stadium ten minutes before kick off against the number two Hoosiers.

Now, it's fair to assume people were enjoying themselves and showed up late. No issue there. Happens at stadiums across America.

However, the optics as the blowout unfolded late into the second half were nothing short of brutal. Take a look at the crowd in the fourth quarter.

There's enough open space you probably could have played catch with your buddies.

Take a look at the upper deck as Indiana poured it on the Terrapins. Just horrific optics.

Officially, Maryland announced an attendance of 46,185. The stadium's capacity is 51,500. Clearly, people threw in the towel and decided drinking beer at the bar or watching paint dry was a better option.

At what point does Mike Locksley get shown the door? You can't have fans flooding out the exits because you're getting boat raced.

I'm also a big believer that true fans ride it out to the end no matter how ugly it gets, but not everyone has that kind of grit in their soul.

Maryland finishes the season against Illinois, Michigan and Michigan State. Are there two wins there to get bowl eligible? Fans will find out in the coming weeks, but there's no question the situation is dire. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.