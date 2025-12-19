Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Puts Together A Chaotic List Of His Top 10 Singers And It's A Wild Ride

Just wait until he comes out with his female singers list...

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is quite the character, and on Friday, he decided — for some reason — to throw together his list of the ten greatest singers of all-time.

Well, that's always a good way to get the chatter going on social media.

However, I was not prepared for the Ravens star's list because it was a roller coaster.

Take a look…

First of all, let's look at the ground rules Humphrey was using:

The female list is separate No Bands Whites Allowed (which is nice) MJ (Michael Jackson) Before (he turned) White No Country Incriminating Charges Matter

I'm sure you can see this really shook up the field.

You like Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings? Too bad. See ground rule No. 5.

Then you get the top 2:

Black Michael Jackson Prince

Tough to argue those two, though I thought Rule No. 6 might impact MJ, but I guess he was acquitted.

But then No. 3 through No. 12 of his top 10 list (I know) are in no particular order. It's not a bad list.

I think Chris Brown and Bieber are a little overrated, but I can't argue with much else. It was nice to see Ozzy Osbourne (even if his name was misspelled), Elton John, and Elvis Presley making the list, thanks to the "Whites Allowed" rule too.

But then there was an update that left the board looking like he was a detective who plays by his own rules, trying to track down the killer who got away and has haunted him his entire career.

This is where I have some issues.

Marvin Gaye ahead of T-Pain is okay — T-Pain is super underrated, by the way; especially without autotune — but James Brown being an honorable mention?!

Drop Biebs or Chris Brown and put the Godfather of Soul up there.

I mean, if just for the splits alone. He was the hardest-working man in show business, for crying out loud!

I'm looking forward to the female list because if it's anything like the one for the fellas, it's going to be a wild ride.

Especially if white people are allowed in that one, too.