Marlins Make History With Yankees Sweep, Taunt New York Players With 'Sweet Caroline'

On cue, calls for Yankees manager Aaron Boone to lose his job spread on social media

For the first time in franchise history, the Miami Marlins swept the New York Yankees. On the verge of their historic win on Sunday, the Marlins borrowed Fenway Park's anti-Yankees anthem as they closed out the three-game series.

The DJ at loanDepot Park played Sweet Caroline at the start of the ninth inning, heaping salt on a wound for the Yanks, who continued their post-All-Star Break slide.

Miami secured a 7-3 win at home and had the added bonus of watching Yankees fans, who always travel well, head for the exits early.

It was a weighty win in several ways for the Marlins. Miami reached .500 (55-55) for the first time since April and spoiled a long-awaited return to the bump for Yankees pitcher Luis Gil, the reigning AL rookie of the year.

Despite holding the best run differential in the AL, the Yankees are in third place in the AL East, falling behind the red-hot Red Sox in the division race.

A week of sloppy errors from players like Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm has frayed Yankees fans' patience with Aaron Boone's team to a razor-thin edge.

Speaking to the media after Sunday's loss to the Marlins and giving that franchise their first sweep of the Yanks, Boone called it "gut-check time."

And on cue, calls for Boone to lose his job after the Marlins sweep spread on social media.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela