Mark Ingram Taunts Badgers Crowd Ahead Of Alabama – Wisconsin Game

Former Alabama Heisman trophy winner Mark Ingram effectively removed himself from David Hookstead’s Christmas card list this morning.

Ingram, on set of Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff live from Madison, toyed with the Badger crowd just hours before his alma mater kicks off against Wisconsin. Despite being in enemy territory, Ingram donned a Bama helmet with an 18 decal on the side. As boos rained down on the veteran of 12 NFL seasons, Ingram shouted "Roll Tide," and asked "where my Bama fans at?"

Well, most are roughly 900 miles away in Tuscaloosa, AL., but that's neither here nor there.

As expected, Wisconsin's fans put down their cheese curds and House of Pain albums just long enough to shower Ingram with a chorus of boos. Those same boos then intensified as Ingram made his way back to Big Noon's desk and informed the crowd why he chose a Tide helmet with a number 18 plastered on its side: "Cause that's how many nattys we got. 18 nattys. Roll Tide baby," Ingram declared.

Mark Ingram Won The Heisman Trophy At Alabama In 2009

A Big Noon Kickoff team member since 2023, Ingram is plenty qualified to bump his gums about the Tide's 18 titles - he was part of the 2009 Crimson Tide team that upended Texas in the BCS National Title Game. And though he's no longer toting the rock for Bama or one of the three NFL teams he suited up for, Ingram's game-day intensity is still at a Pro Bowl-level.

After all, it takes stones to walk into Madison on a Saturday afternoon in custom Alabama Nike Air Force 1's.

Alabama, ranked fourth nationally, is a 16.5 point favorite against the hosting Badgers. Both teams enter Saturday 2-0.

