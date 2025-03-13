Mark Gastineau Sues ESPN For $25 Million Over Video Of Confrontation With Brett Favre

Mark Gastineau has filed a lawsuit against ESPN over the airing of a clip from a 2023 Chicago sports memorabilia show. In the video, the former New York Jets defensive end confronts Brett Favre about giving Michael Strahan an easy sack in 2002 to help break Gastineau's single-season NFL sack record.

The clip went viral in December and later appeared on ESPN's 30 for 30 special, "The New York Sack Exchange."

According to the lawsuit, Gastineau claims a clip of the encounter was included "without [Gastineau's] consent or permission," and he has since "been attacked on social media with ridicule, scorn and contempt." The now-68-year-old also alleges that The Worldwide Leader "intentionally and maliciously did not publish" footage of the two shaking hands following the conversation with Favre.

"They will be held accountable for their malicious conduct and pay for misrepresentation of Mark," Gastineau's lawyer, Christopher J. Cassar, wrote in an email to the New York Post. "The Defendant intentionally damaged Mark’s reputation for ratings for ESPN, and we intend to hold them accountable."

Back in December, Favre addressed the incident in a thread on X, saying he sympathizes with Gastineau.

"In retrospect, I understand how Gastineau feels. We played a brutal game. Gastineau played during an era where guys didn’t make generational wealth," the Green Bay Packers legend wrote. "I have a great deal of respect for Mark. I hope one day he joins me in the Hall of Fame. He earned it. Look at his numbers. He eclipsed 20 sacks twice and had 19 in another year! Mark definitely left an indelible mark on the game. I hope this controversy brings attention to just how great Mark Gastineau was. He belongs in Canton."

Gastineau is seeking $25 million in damages.