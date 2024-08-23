Ex-Mariners Manager Scott Servais Found Out He Was Fired From A Breaking News Alert On TV

No one ever wants to hear the news that they've been fired. But Scott Servais found out in, probably, the worst way possible.

The longtime Seattle Mariners manager was set to meet with team president Jerry Dipoto at noon on Thursday. But hours before that meeting was scheduled to happen, Servais saw a breaking news alert come across his TV — announcing he'd been fired.

The Mariners also let go of hitting coach Jarret DeHart. He, too, learned his fate via a news report.

"In what has been one of my least favorite days in my professional life today, the worst part of it is the fact that Scott and J.D. found about this over the crawl of a news channel, and that crushes me," Dipoto said. "I know it hurts them a great deal and I want to be conscious of that through the course of this process."

Clearly, someone dropped the ball, though.

"It was always going to be very difficult, but that made it even more difficult," Dipoto continued. "I’ve known Scott for three decades. We were teammates as players, we worked together in Colorado and Anaheim and here in Seattle, and we’ve worked together in almost any capacity you can. I trust Scott, I believe in his baseball. I believe in him as a human being.

"I think he did an excellent job and brought stability to this team from the time he joined in 2015 until now. It’s not an easy day for the Mariners organization."

Scott Servais Issues Statement After Firing

Servais' termination comes after an epic division collapse for Seattle. On June 18, the Mariners had a 10-game lead in the American League West over the Houston Astros. Their pitching staff was fourth in the American League in runs allowed, and the offense did just enough to contribute to a 44-31 record.

But since then, though, the Mariners are 20-33, the second-worst record in baseball. That 10-game lead has not only evaporated, but turned into a five-game division deficit. The Mariners have scored just 207 runs in the past two months, the third-lowest total ahead of just the woeful Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

On Thursday evening, Servais issued a statement thanking Mariners fans, players, and staff for everything they did for him during his time in Seattle.

In 2022, Servais was a hero for leading the Mariners to their first postseason berth in 21 years. Funny how things can change in just two short years.

Still, he certainly deserved better than getting fired via a TV report.