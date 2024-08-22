Seattle Mariners Firing Their Manager After Epic Division Collapse

If there were any remaining doubts that managers in Major League Baseball have little-to-no impact on the success of their teams, the 2024 season should have removed them. Bruce Bochy was widely praised for leading the Texas Rangers to the World Series in 2023, yet the Rangers now sit 59-69, effectively eliminated from postseason contention in August.

The Chicago Cubs gave Craig Counsell the highest salary for a manager in baseball history after a successful tenure with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs are now 62-65 and 11.5 games behind the first-place Brewers.

Still though, managers do provide one helpful purpose for major league front offices: they're useful scapegoats for poor roster construction.

The Seattle Mariners are reportedly set to fire manager Scott Servais on Thursday, according to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic. Just two months ago, that would have been unthinkable. But since late June, things in Seattle have gone about as poorly as they could have.

Scott Servais Pays The Price For Seattle's Lack Of Offensive Talent

On June 18, the Mariners had a 10-game lead in the American League West over the Houston Astros. Their pitching staff was fourth in the American League in runs allowed, and the offense did just enough to contribute to a 44-31 record.

Since then though, the Mariners are 20-33, the second-worst record in baseball. That 10-game lead has not only evaporated, but turned into a five-game division deficit. The Mariners have scored just 207 runs in the past two months, the third-lowest total ahead of just the woeful Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

Still, their expected record in that time frame is much closer to .500. But as is often the case in a game determined by a healthy amount of luck, they've under-performed after over-performing earlier in the season. On the season, their run differential is that of a 66-62 team, and they're 64-64. Not surprising considering the struggles of Julio Rodriguez and the rest of the Mariners offense.

The last straw for Mariners decision makers was apparently a 1-8 road trip that included a sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers. But as is so often the case with these decisions, Servais' firing is a function of the roster construction mistakes of the Mariners' front office.

Victor Robles was DFA'd by the Washington Nationals earlier this year. Luke Raley, Leo Rivas, Jorge Polanco, Mitch Haniger, Dylan Moore…this isn't exactly a terrifying lineup. Seattle could have, and should have, built more support for Julio Rodriguez. It didn't. Servais may not have been the game's best manager, but it's not his fault that the roster he was given isn't particularly good.

It's time to stop pretending that managers matter.