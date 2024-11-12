Marine Helicopter Pilot Surprises Family During Rams Game, Video Is Very Emotional: WATCH

Fans watching the Rams/Dolphins game witnessed a very touching moment Monday night.

Monday was Veterans Day, and it was a powerful reminder of the sacrifice the men and women who defend this country have to make.

We're all very lucky to be defended by the greatest military the world has ever seen, and it's made up of the best people on the planet.

Anyone who says differently has no idea what they're talking about.

Marine pilot surprises family during Rams/Dolphins game

There are few things that move the emotional needle like servicemembers surprising their family, and that's exactly what happened Monday night.

U.S. Marine Corps helicopter pilot Justin Vega surprised his family during the Monday Night Football matchup, and the video will be one of the coolest things you see all week.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Is it just me or is it a bit dusty in here? You simply don't have a soul if that moment doesn't warm your heart. It was an awesome moment, and I'll always be a sucker for videos like this one.

Our servicemembers are required to spend significant time away from their families. They're required to deploy across the country for training or across the globe for military operations during times of peace and war.

Their families are asked to carry the burden of not having a parent around at all times, and in the worst case scenarios, losing a family member.

I can tell you from firsthand experience of being near people touched by it, the scars left by losing a family member in war never truly heal.

That's why these moments of families being reunited are so awesome.

Shoutout to the Rams and the NFL for helping make this happen. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.