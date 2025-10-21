Notre Dame Coach Found Out About Sex Celebration In Awkward Fashion: WATCH

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman was completely unaware a player sexually thrusted on the field against USC……until his wife told him.

The Fighting Irish improved to 5-2 on the season after beating the Trojans 34-24 this past weekend. If there's one thing we know about college football, you can expect some wacky and funny stuff to happen.

That's exactly what occurred at the end of the game when star running back Jeremiyah Love appeared to be thrusting like he was engaged in some adult activity.

The video is every bit as funny as you'd imagine.

Marcus Freeman's wife had to tell him about player's sex celebration.

Well, Love can thank Freeman's wife and kids for the coach finding out after Freeman originally had no idea it happened.

The Notre Dame coach appeared on "Bussin' With The Boys" on Monday, and shared a hilarious story about how he found out.

Spoiler: His young children were caught by his wife doing the celebration at home completely unaware of what it meant.

You can watch Freeman's comments starting at 2:05:30 in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is a great example of how kids will see something with zero idea of what it means and just repeat it because someone they like did it.

It's like hearing your dad drop an f-bomb for the first time and believing that's just normal vocabulary.

Nope!

Imagine having your wife call and having to explain your children are doing sex imitations at home because the team's star running back did it.

Equal parts hilarious and almost certainly awkward as hell.

Remember, folks, kids are watching you and learning from you at all times. That's just the way life works, and it sometimes leads to really funny moments. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.